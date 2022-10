SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga High School band member was struck by a vehicle near the school’s campus Tuesday evening.

According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, the student was walking on a crosswalk at the intersection of 6th & Norton when they were struck by a vehicle.

The student was taken to the Coosa Valley Medical Center and was responsive but complaining of neck pain.

Johnson says no charges are expected to by filed.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.