Sylacauga firefighters rescue puppies that were trapped 20 feet down in well

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — What’s that boy? You’re stuck in a well?

Thanks to the Sylacauga Fire Department, two puppies have been freed after being trapped 20 feet down an open well.

According to SFD, firefighters received a call that the animals were trapped in the well Tuesday.

Luckily the dogs were able to be rescued and are safe now.

SFD is warning citizens to be on the lookout for open wells as they can be hard to see and “an extreme hazard.”

