Sylacauga City Schools to return to ‘traditional learning’ on Oct. 26

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga City Schools announced Thursday that students will return to “traditional learning” starting Oct. 26.

The school’s decision only impacts students who opted for traditional learning at the start of the semester. Those who selected blended or virtual learning will continue until next year.

“While we continue to place the health and safety of this entire community first, the need for more in-person instruction is critical for our students,” Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said. “Our staff is fully prepared to welcome an increased number of students in our facilities, and we are equally prepared to deliver instruction to those at home through the end of the semester.”

According to the school system, students who currently attend in-person learning two days a week will now attend Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will continue to be e-learning only days for all students.

