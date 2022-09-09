SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The CBS 42 Storm Team has been monitoring the threat of heavy rain across our viewing area all day Friday.

Any time there is a threat of severe weather, businesses in downtown Sylacauga worry they will see flooding again as they did in June.

Sandbags have become a permanent fixture for businesses along Broadway Avenue to keep unwanted water away. Nancy Willis owns Trailwares and only has one storm drain in front of her shop.

“I’ve just decided that’s the best solution for our problem at hand right now because I don’t know if we’ll face another flood like we did,” Willis said.

Trailwares and other shops lost tens of thousands of dollars when torrential rain hit three months ago. Now, Willis said it doesn’t take much for water to gather and overflood the road in front of her shop with nowhere for it to go.

“It shouldn’t have gotten to this extent,” Willis said.

District 5 Councilwoman Laura Barlow Heath said the city has expedited a drainage project that is now 25% complete, clearing a drain downtown that was 70% clogged in the process.

“We still have work to be done, but I’ve seen a significant improvement so far,” Barlow Heath said. “We are doing everything we can to get the water intercepted before it hits Broadway.”

The city is moving into phase two of the project that includes $750,000 toward fixing areas by Shirtee Creek.

“We’re trying our best to speed it up and get it going for the people of our community to not suffer any more loss or damage,” Barlow Heath said.

Barlow Heath said one of her colleagues is working with ALDOT to see about adding additional drainage along the road, but ultimately it comes down to ALDOT to fix it up.