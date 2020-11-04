Sylacauga business owner arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with juvenile

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga man was arrested after he was accused of unwanted touching of a juvenile female.

Minh Ngoc Tran has been charged with sexual misconduct. The charges stem from an incident at his unnamed business, according to Sylacauga PD.

No other information has been released at this time.

Tran is now being held on a $500 bond.

LATEST POSTS