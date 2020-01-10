Suspects steal propane tanks from Quinton store

DORA, Ala. (WIAT)– Dora police are asking the public’s help to identify suspects that stole propane tanks from TJ’s Store in Quinton.
Police shared photos of a dark sedan car. In one of the photos you can see the suspect in light colored clothing.
Dora police say the suspect could be in other jurisdictions.
If you recognize the car or suspect, you’re asked to contact the Dora Police Department at 205-648-3211.
