Suspects lead police pursuit from Irondale to Birmingham Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A police pursuit from Irondale to downtown Birmingham happened Monday morning that led to some individuals requiring hospitalization.

According to Det. Michael Mangina of the Irondale Police Department, police were attempting to stop a car on a traffic stop in Irondale at approximately 8:43 a.m. That’s when the suspect vehicle, which had two males and one female, fled the scene and led officers on a chase ending in Birmingham.

During the chase, the suspects struck three cars before finally crashing at the corner of 5th Avenue South and Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard. The suspects, in addition to a person in a van who was struck, were sent to the hospital. The severity of the injuries were unknown as of Monday afternoon. Police believe the suspects were under the influence of drugs.

ALEA worked the main crash scene.

