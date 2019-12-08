Suspects in “Cupcake” murder case are expected in court this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown are charged with capital murder in the death of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Both are expected to appear at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10 for a preliminary hearing.

McKinney was reported missing October 12. According to court records, she died of asphyxiation by suffocation the same day.

Her body was later located in a dumpster near Center Point after police searched for her more than a week.

Stallworth and Brown are charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 14. If they are convicted, both could face the death penalty.

