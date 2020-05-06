Suspected drug dealer arrested in Jasper, less than 2 weeks after being involved in police chase

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was out on bond after being arrested nearly two weeks ago for throwing drugs and a gun out of a car while being in a police chase has been arrested again in Jasper Wednesday.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Tyrone Foster, 37, was taken into custody after law enforcement made a drug bust at a Jasper hotel. Foster was arrested on a bond revocation/insufficient bond.

On April 27, Foster was driving a vehicle that was exceeding 110 mph in a police pursuit. He and the passenger in the car were seen throwing bags of ecstasy out of the vehicle as well as a gun. Foster also allegedly attempted to ram police units.

“Foster is an example of those that are a danger to the community and we are happy that the joint operation to take him into custody was successful,” a Facebook post by WCSO read.

