Suspect wanted for murder and armed robbery

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Brookside police are actively searching for a man who fled a traffic stop Saturday night.

Brookside officers attempted a traffic stop around 8:00 p.m. on a vehicle on Cherry Avenue when the driver, identified as 21-year-old Jarrell Russell, drove away from the stop. Brookside Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Birmingham Police began a vehicle pursuit which led into Birmingham. The pursuit ended along Finley Avenue and officers say Russell jumped out of the vehicle on Fifth Street North and fled towards a residential area.

The passenger, identified as Amber Collins, crawled into the driver seat, leading officers on a second vehicle pursuit which ended near Fourth Ave. North & 17th St. Collins was immediately taken into custody.

Police say Russell has numerous felony offenses including reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, multiple weapon charges, and more. He also has active warrants for murder, attempted murder, & armed robbery for previous offenses from 2019 and 2020. Brookside investigators are now screening warrants for additional felony charges for drugs and other material pulled from Russell’s vehicle Saturday night.

Officers are still searching for Russell and he is suspected to be armed & extremely dangerous.

If you have any information on the suspect or his location, call Brookside Police Department at (205) 922-5212 or Birmingham Area Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

