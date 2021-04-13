Suspect taken into custody after police chase ends in Trafford

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been taken into custody following a police chase that resulted in shots being fired and damage to a police vehicle.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office report that a Warrior police officer attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on Main Street in Warrior around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver refused to stop and continued on Warrior Trafford Road towards the city of Trafford. An officer with the Trafford Police Department heard the direction of travel, blocked the roadway with his patrol unit and stepped out of his vehicle. Upon reaching the blocked roadway, the suspect vehicle failed to stop and struck the patrol vehicle.

The vehicle then continued on towards the officer who was standing nearby. The Trafford officer fired several shots in an attempt to disable the vehicle as it was traveling toward him.

The suspect continued on to an apartment complex at Faucett Drive in Trafford. Once at the complex, the driver exited the vehicle and fled into an apartment.

The driver, 19-year-old Cornelius Abodur Brownlee, Jr., has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.