Suspect suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in stolen car after police chase in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect in a stolen car suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into another motorist in Birmingham Thursday afternoon.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were alerted of a stolen vehicle in the 5300 block of Oporto Madrid Boulevard S just after 2:30 p.m. One officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspect refused and a police chase ensued.

During the pursuit, the suspect traveled down the wrong way of 22nd Street, which is a one-way road. The driver crashed into another motorist at the intersection of 1st Avenue and 22nd Street N.

The suspect’s vehicle overturned and they were knocked unconscious. They were transported to a local hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries at this time. The other motorist was transported to the hospital as well for minor injuries, according to BPD.

No other information has been released at this time.