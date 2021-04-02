Suspect still on the loose after leading authorities on police chases over 2 days in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is still searching for a suspect who has lead authorities on two separate chases Thursday and Friday.

According to HPD, the first chase began Thursday night when officers attempted to pull over a silver and blue Dodge Charger on Red Mountain Expressway. The driver ended up fleeing the area.

The same car was later found at a Motel 6 around 1 p.m. Friday and officers attempted to get the driver to stop. A second chase ensued and the suspect crashed the vehicle into two other cars on I-65. He was able to flee the scene again between the Greenspring and West Valley exits.

Authorities say the identity of the suspect is unknown and police are no longer searching at this time.

