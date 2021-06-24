Suspect shoots into store after fight in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting that stemmed from a fight Tuesday evening.

According to GPD, two people began fighting in the 1000 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue around 7:45 p.m. It was then one of the individuals fired a gun into a nearby store. The cause of the fight is unknown at this time, according to GPD.

Neither of the individuals involved have been identified.

No other information has been released. If you have any information related to this incident, contact GPD at 256-549-4653.