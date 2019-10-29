Suspect leads police on car chase, hits multiple vehicles, punches officer before arrest

Breaking News
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department have arrested a suspect after he led law enforcement on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

According to HPD Sgt. John Carr, the suspect refused to stop during a traffic stop and led officers on a chase that started on Oxmoor Road in Barber Court.

During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle hit multiple cars and was close to striking a pedestrian as well, according to Sgt. Carr.

Once the car was unable to drive anymore, the suspect attempted to flee and resisted arrest. While resisting, he punched an officer. The suspect was promptly tased, according to Sgt. Carr.

Both the suspect and officer are now currently being treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

The suspect will be charged with multiple traffic violations, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and harassment for hitting an officer.

No other information has been released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

