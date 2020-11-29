1 suspect in custody in police chase that caused BPD cruiser accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a chase from Hueytown that headed toward Birmingham causing a BPD police cruiser to crash.

After 9 p.m., Birmingham PD received notification from Hueytown Police of a pursuit heading toward Birmingham. Hueytown PD reported shots were fired at an occupied police cruiser while answering a call.

As the pursuit entered Birmingham’s jurisdiction, Birmingham PD assisted and shots were fired at Birmingham officers as well.

During the pursuit, a Birmingham PD officer was involved in a single-car accident after losing control of the vehicle on I-20, according to Birmingham Police. The officer did not sustain any known injuries, however, the officer was transported for evaluation. Police did not specify if the shots fired during the pursuit are what caused the officer to lose control.

BPD Officer lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle at exit 140 in the city limits of Leeds, authorities report.

During the 11 ‘o clock hour, a suspect was taken into custody after the 179 mile marker after spike strips were deployed by another agency, according to Pell City Police. Pell city turned the suspect over to Oxford because this ended in the Oxford city jurisdiction.

Pell city joined the chase after the suspects passed through pell city, according to Police Chief Paul Irwin. He said the suspect fired at Pell City and Riverside police vehicles and actually hit a Riverside police vehicle, but no injuries to officers.

There is an active search with multiple agencies and air support right now near mile marker 182 in Calhoun County for the second suspect. Police believe he is armed and still on the run.

Check back for updates.