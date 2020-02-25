Suspect killed during shootout with Tuscumbia police officers, SBI investigating

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
crime scene tape police_1531623025617.JPG_48622233_ver1.0_640_360_1537060861980.jpg-842137442.jpg

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama police chief says a suspect was shot and killed during a shootout with officers responding to reports of suspicious activity in a neighborhood.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan confirms officers were dispatched to an apartment complex just before 4 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call about someone banging on doors.

Officers spotted a suspect they believed was involved, and the person fired shots and ran away. Logan says the suspect was hit and killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers after a short foot chase.

The suspect and officers haven’t been identified. The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Birmingham Bulls Gameday Clock – Sponsored by The Birmingham Bulls

call to action description

D

H

M

S

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events