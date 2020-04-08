Suspect killed after being stabbed, crashing car in Bessemer home invasion

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating an alleged home invasion that resulted in a suspect’s death after the homeowner stabbed him Wednesday morning.

According to Bessemer PD, officers were called to respond to a home invasion at a residence in the 1700 block of Fairfax Alley just after 7 a.m.

Once they arrived, officers were told that the homeowner of the residence had stabbed the suspect and the suspect the proceeded to flee. The suspect, however, only drove a block before crashing.

The suspect was pronounced dead due to the stab wounds he suffered.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

