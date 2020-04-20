Suspect in officer-involved shooting charged in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect involved in an Auburn homicide has been charged for killing a man in Birmingham Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Derrick Lee Hightower, 32 of Columbus, Ga., has been arrested for the murder of a Birmingham man before having a shootout with Birmingham police.

On Saturday around 7 a.m., Birmingham Police Department’s Tactical Officers responded to the 100 block of Briar Grove Drive while investigating an officer-involved shooting that involved Hightower. Officers forced entry into the residence to conduct a residential sweep and discovered the victim in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds, Birmingham PD reports. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue as well as Jefferson County Corner.

The victim was identified as Antoine Shawn Harris, 36 of Bimingham.

Early investigation revealed on April 17, 2020, at around 11:00 p.m., Officers from the East Precinct were notified of a stolen vehicle at the Econo Lodge located in the 7900 Block of Crestwood Blvd, police say. Upon further investigation, officers discovered the vehicle was involved in a homicide investigation that occurred in Auburn, Ala. Added information was also gathered leading authorities to believe the suspect was observed in the area.

Additional resources were deployed and the Birmingham PD K-9 Unit began to search the area for the suspect. During that search, a silver sedan was seen attempting to leave the established perimeter. Officers attempted to make contact with the driver of the vehicle. The suspect, Hightower, fired multiple rounds at officers, Birmingham Police reports. Officers were able to return fire striking the subject. During the exchange of gunfire, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The information obtained from the vehicle occupied by the suspect lead officers to the 100 block of Briar Grove Drive where the victim, Harris, was found mortally wounded.

Throughout the day, the Birmingham Police Department conducted a relentless search for the suspect. Hightower was apprehended at 4:08 p.m. in the 1700 block of 5th Avenue South in the city of Irondale. Hightower was found wounded and disoriented, police say. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives presented the initial information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. Following the assessment, a Capital Murder warrant was obtained with no bond.

At this time, Derrick Lee Hightower is being held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail. Alabama State Bureau of Investigation will be the lead investigative agency in the officer involved shooting investigation. The Birmingham Police Department is the lead agency in the homicide investigation.