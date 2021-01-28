Suspect in New Year’s Day Birmingham murder arrested in Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect accused of murdering a man in Birmingham on New Year’s Day has been arrested in Florida Thursday.

Issiah Williams White, 22, was taken into custody in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on unrelated charges. He has had a warrant in Birmingham for capital murder in the death of 35-year-old Carl Misenrendino III.

Misenrendino was found dead in Linn Park by a Birmingham Public Works crew who was cleaning in the area on New Year’s Day.

White will remain in custody in Florida before being extradited to Alabama where he will then be placed in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.