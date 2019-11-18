Suspect in Hoover apartment homicide charged, victim identified

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department has arrested a man for the shooting death of another man at an apartment complex Sunday night.

Austyn Reese McMillian, 24, has been charged with the murder of 55-year-old Robert Michael Lyons at The Park at Hoover apartments.

According to HPD, officers were called to the complex around 6 p.m. and found Lyons suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was treated by Hoover Fire-medics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

McMillian was still on the scene when authorities arrived and surrendered. Witnesses were questioned, they said McMillian and Lyons were hanging out before the shooting and were involved in an argument earlier in the day.

After presenting the information to the Birmingham District Attorney’s Office, McMillian was arrested and charged.

McMillian is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

