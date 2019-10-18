Suspect in Cullman County double homicide remains in hospital

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The prime suspect in a double murder that occurred in Cullman County last weekend remains in the hospital.

According to a press release the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Sara Franco Tapia is expected to remain in the hospital for up to two weeks due to injuries she sustained after her two sons were found dead by law enforcement at their home.

According to Sheriff Matt Gentry, Tapia was found in a nearby field by law enforcement with self-inflicted wounds. Gentry believes Tapia allegedly murdered her sons, ages 3 and 9 years old, and once that once she is released from the hospital, she will be taken to the Cullman County Detention Center and charged with their murders.

