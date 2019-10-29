Suspect in Cullman County double homicide dies following suicide attempt

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect who was arrested and charged following

Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed to CBS 42 that Matthew LeWayne Clayton, 30, had died Monday. Clayton, who had recently been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, had previously been taken to the hospital Friday night after attempting suicide in jail.

On Oct. 21, deputies with the Cullman County Sherriff’s Office were called to a house on County Road 223 in the Prospect Mountain community where three men had been shot and stabbed. Tom DeWille, 76, of Owens Cross Roads and Rollan Frank Edwards, 75, of Prospect Mountain, both died from their injuries. Clayton was subsequently arrested.

DeWille’s husband, Jody Tudor, was also injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unknown at this time.

“One of the things that we do know is that all of the individuals here were familiar with each other,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said during a press conference after the murder.

DeWille was a famous pyrotechnician who worked with world-renowned artists like KISS, Bon Jovi and Michael Jackson.

