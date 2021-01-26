Suspect identified in shooting that injured 2 Tuscaloosa officers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect involved in a shooting that left two Tuscaloosa Police Officers injured Monday.

19-year-old Devonte Lavon Farmer has been charged with three counts of attempted murder. He is also wanted in Mississippi for an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

During the shooting, one officer was struck by gunfire but their bullet-proof vest protected them. The second officer sustained minor injuries but wasn’t shot.

Farmer led authorities on a manhunt Monday afternoon before ultimately surrendering. He suffered a gunshot wound to his hand during the incident and received medical treatment for it, according to TSCO.

He is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Authorities are still trying to piece together the events that led up to the shooting and are asking anyone with information on Farmer’s location or activities prior to the shooting to contact them at 205-464-8690.