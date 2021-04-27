Suspect identified in deadly hit-and-run crash following police chase on Lakeshore Parkway

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department has obtained a warrant for the man involved in a hit-and-run that killed a woman during a police chase Monday evening.

Jordan Marktice Ricks, 28, has been charged with murder and leaving the scene of an accident for the fatal crash. Authorities later identified the victim as 42-year-old Robyn Naftel Herring.

At this time, Ricks is still at large. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact HPD at 205-332-6200 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-777.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

