Suspect identified in Cherokee County church fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is recovering in a hospital before being formally arrested in connection to a church fire.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on County Road 183 near Arrington’s Chapel Church just off Highway 278 on Friday.

Deputies arrived and discovered the church was burning. The suspect, Joshua T. Bagley, 33 of Georgia, was located by deputies and was transported to a local hospital. Sheriff’s Office investigators have obtained a warrant for arson and the suspect will be arrested and charged upon his release from the hospital.