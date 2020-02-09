Suspect dead in Vestavia Hills officer-involved shooting

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vestavia Hills police officer was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after being shot by a suspect.

Around 4:20 p.m., the Vestavia Hills Police Department responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 4400 block of Old Overton Road. Once officers arrived, they made contact with a man and shots were fired, police report.

The suspect was shot and pronounced dead on the scene, police say. One police officer was injured and taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

At this time, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is conducting an investigation.