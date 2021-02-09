Suspect crashes into 2 ALEA vehicles during pursuit from Tuscaloosa County to Hoover in stolen taxi

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a man after he led troopers on a chase in a stolen taxi cab from Tuscaloosa County to Hoover while also striking two patrol vehicles in the process.

According to ALEA, troopers attempted to stop a taxi that was reported stolen just before 3 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle was traveling north on I-59 in Tuscaloosa County and failed to stop and continued into Jefferson County.

The driver of the taxi merged onto I-459 north in Hoover and made a right turn onto Alabama 150 toward US 31. During this, the driver struck two ALEA patrol vehicles.

The suspect eventually came to a stop at Galleria Boulevard and was taken into custody without further incident.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

