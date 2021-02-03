Suspect crashes car into woods during police chase on I-65 in Calera, all northbound lanes blocked off

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A “serious” accident has shut down all northbound lanes on I-65 near mile marker 230 in Calera Wednesday night.

According to the Calera Police Department, a vehicle that was involved in multiple automobile burglaries in Alabaster was fleeing Montevallo police through downtown Calera at speeds of over 100 mph.

The chase continued onto I-65 when the suspect lost control and crashed into the woods. The Shelby County Coroner has confirmed that one person has died in the accident.

As of 6 p.m., the crash has led to all northbound lanes being blocked off, according to ALGO Traffic. There is a detour at Exit 228.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.