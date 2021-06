JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jasper Police Department has charged a man in connection to a shooting at A.P. Howell Park over the weekend.

Alphonso Tyreke Bell, 23, has been charged with attempted murder in the early Sunday morning shooting near the park. He turned himself in to police Tuesday.

Bell is accused of shooting 24-year-old Christopher Evans in the head, leaving him in critical condition, according to JPD.

Bell is being held at the Walker County Jail on a $250,000 bond.