Suspect charged with murder in Walker Co. homicide investigation

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A person authorities were searching for in relation to a murder was taken into custody Tuesday.

Shaquille Dandre Harris, 28 of Birmingham, was taken into custody and charged with intentional murder after the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said he shot and killed a man Saturday evening.

On Nov. 14 around 11:41 p.m., Walker County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to assist Parrish Police Department in the 200 block of Crest Avenue in Parrish on a call of a deadly shooting.

Once law enforcement arrived, Walker County Sheriff’s Office took the lead in the investigation with Parrish Department providing support.

The victim was identified as Thomas Lance Colvin Price, Jr. Authorities say he appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was “without signs of life.”

Numerous witnesses on the scene stated that an argument erupted between Harris and Price. At some point during the argument, the sheriff’s office reports, Harris used a handgun to shoot Price multiple times.

Preliminary findings of the autopsy indicate that Price died from multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death is classified as Homicide, Walker County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tuesday, Nov.17, Harris went to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at the request of Investigator Carl Carpenter, to give a statement. Based on the investigation, Harris was taken into custody at that point and is charged with intentional murder.

On Nov. 18, Harris was issued a bond by District Court Judge Henry Allred in the amount of $500,000 cash.