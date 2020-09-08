Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Dora man while he cooked inside home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting that killed a Dora man last month in his own home.

According to JCSO, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Dalen Eliase Gaines earlier this month. After receiving a tip from a citizen, JCSO was able to locate Gaines and arrest him.

Gaines has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Brandon Thomas last month. He is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page