Suspect arrested in shooting that killed Dora man while he cooked inside home

DORA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting that killed a Dora man last month in his own home.

According to JCSO, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Dalen Eliase Gaines earlier this month. After receiving a tip from a citizen, JCSO was able to locate Gaines and arrest him.

Gaines has been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Brandon Thomas last month. He is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

No other information has been released at this time.

