Suspect arrested in killing of Birmingham man on Pinson Valley Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of a man on Pinson Valley Parkway last month.

28-year-old Jamarcus Desean McIntyre is accused of killing 31-year-old Dequaris Lydel Williams on Jan. 14.

Williams was shot along with another victim. They drove themselves to a nearby Shell gas station to call for help. Both of them were transported to UAB Hospital for treatment where Williams later succumbed to his injuries.

McIntyre has been charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $240,000 bond.