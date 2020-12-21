Suspect arrested in death of UAB student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 20-year-old UAB student last week.

According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, the suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Carlos Londarrius Stephens. A capital murder warrant was issued against him and he turned himself into police on Saturday.

20-year-old Destiny Washington was shot at the Hill University Center on UAB’s campus Friday and was taken to Children’s Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Stephens is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

No other information has been released at this time.