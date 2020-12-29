Suspect arrested in death of man whose body was found in Arley house fire

ARLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in the death of an Arley man whose body was found in a house fire earlier this month.

According to District Attorney Scott Slatton, 20-year-old Caleb Scott Farley was arrested and charged with the murder of David Brian Hayes.

Hayes’ body was found on Dec. 19 after authorities responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of County Road 22.

“I commend the investigators for their tireless work put into this case to bring the suspect to answer to the allegations. All the men and women involved in this investigation put in an extraordinary amount of time and effort over the holiday period to make the arrest and bring the suspect to the judicial system to answer for the alleged actions” Slatton said.

Farley was also charged with on count of first-degree arson. He is being held in the Winston County Jail on a $250,000 bond.