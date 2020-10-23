Suspect arrested in death of 60-year-old woman in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect in the death of a 60-year-old woman in Tuscaloosa has been arrested.

Kathy Marie Dean, 30, was charged with the murder of Willie Armstrong Wednesday.

Armstrong was discovered at the Roseann Apartments on 25th Street. Police suspected foul play and began the search for Dean.

Dean is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS