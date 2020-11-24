Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man at Captain D’s parking lot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of a Captain D’s restaurant Sunday night.

31-year-old Donovin Allen was arrested by police Tuesday afternoon. He is accused of murdering 39-year-old Richard Vaughn. A preliminary investigation indicates the incident started from a physical altercation.

According to BPD, officers were called to the Captain D’s in the 9900 block of Parkway East just after 10:30 p.m. Once on the scene, officers discovered Vaughn lying on the ground of the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Allen has been charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $165,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

LATEST POSTS