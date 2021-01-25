Gadsden police: Suspect killed man, kidnapped his girlfriend after argument over money

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple law enforcement agencies apprehended a suspect whom they say killed a man and then kidnapped his girlfriend earlier this month.

According to the Gadsden Police Department, Terry Moore, 31, shot and killed a man after they argued over “financial issues” in the morning of Jan. 11 in the 900 block of East Broad Street. Moore then kidnapped the victim’s girlfriend and forced her to drive him to Jacksonville.

While the two drove to Jacksonville, they stopped at a gas station along Highway 204. Moore instructed the woman to pump the gas. When she exited the vehicle, she ran toward the business and screamed for help, police said.

Moore then fled the scene in the car. Authorities responded to the gas station and interviewed the woman, which led police to the scene of the murder.

While the investigation began, Moore reportedly stole another occupied vehicle at gunpoint after fleeing the gas station. Authorities eventually found him and the vehicle he had stolen and took him into custody after a brief pursuit.

Moore has been charged with murder and first-degree kidnapping. He is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center without bond.