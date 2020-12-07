Suspect arrested, facing multiple charges after Catfish Heaven shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators with Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit have charged a suspect in a shooting that took place Dec. 3.

Reginald Dewayne Rhodes Jr., 23, is charged with attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building.

Related Content 1 injured by broken glass from shooting at Tuscaloosa restaurant

His bond is set at $165,000.

According to TPD, one person was injured by broken glass from a car window that was shot into at Catfish Heaven on 21st Street. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Two occupied vehicles, one unoccupied vehicle and an occupied building were struck.