Suspect arrested, charged in Midfield double homicide

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Midfield Police have announced the arrest and charging of a suspect in the double homicide where two people were found dead blocks from each other.

Malik Fluker has been arrested and faces murder charges among others.

On December 2, officers of the Midfield Police Department responded to the 1300 block of 8th Avenue on multiple reports of shots fired. While en route, officers discovered a vehicle in a wooded area off the roadway in the 1300 block of 12th Avenue with a young woman dead inside of it, authorities report. In the 1300 block of 8th Avenue, officers discovered a dead male in the brush on the side of the road. The two were later identified as Ti’Teauna Riggs and Makiel Norwood.

Early in the investigation, detectives developed suspects and a motif. One suspect was identified as Norwood who was found dead at the scene.

The second, Fluker, was arrested and on December 11, and charged with one count of capital murder, one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Fluker is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.