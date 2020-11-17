Suspect arrested after live streaming chase in Jefferson County, causing vehicle accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old man is behind bars after live-streaming a chase on social media.

Derrick Ray, Jr., 24 years old, was taken into custody on charges of unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

Around 3:30 p.m., Jefferson County deputies were in the Robinwood area when they observed a vehicle parked in an unusual location.

Deputies approached the vehicle to investigate further and the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed, the sheriff’s office reports. Deputies report that the driver of the vehicle appeared to be live streaming throughout the chase on social media. According to authorities, Ray apparently was not paying attention and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 79 and Pine Hill Road.

At this time, Ray remains in the Jefferson County Jail with a bond set at $35,000.