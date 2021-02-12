Suspect accused of shooting man at Tuscaloosa tattoo shop arrested in Houston by US Marshals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect accused of shooting a man at a Tuscaloosa tattoo shop back in November was arrested by US Marshals in Houston.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 26-year-old Marquez Hughes was identified as the shooter in the incident back on Nov. 6. A warrant was issued for his arrest but was able to leave town before he was arrested.

Hughes was later arrested by US Marshals in Houston and was extradited back to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday.

He was charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $60,000 bond. He is also facing unrelated charges, some of which have no bond due to probation revocation, according to TPD.