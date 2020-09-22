MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama State University Department of Public Safety has announced the identity of the suspect charged in the killing of ASU student Adam Dowdell Jr. earlier this month.
20-year-old Ivry Hall of Chicago has been charged with murder. He turned himself in to authorities on Friday.
ASU President Quinton Ross Jr. said the suspect is a fellow ASU student.
No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.
LATEST POSTS
- Colin Quinn takes aim at Alabama and America in new book ‘Overstated,’ a ‘coast-to-coast roast’
- UPDATE: Canadian woman accused of mailing ricin to Trump, South Texas authorities identified by CBP head
- Maine to use ranked choice voting for presidential election
- Suspect accused of killing Adam Dowdell Jr. identified
- Vote America makes push on Nat’l Voter Registration Day