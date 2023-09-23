TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re headed to Tuscaloosa this weekend, you might notice that Tuska the elephant statue is wearing some unique merch outside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

That’s because the CBS show “Survivor” has taken over T-town’s football icon as part of a “Survivor Buff Takeover.” Tuska is one of many college football statues across the U.S. that’s been decked out for the premiere of the reality show’s 45th season.

Big Al himself is also sporting merch from the television phenomenon and is taking photos with Bama fans looking forward to the newest season.

You can catch the season premiere at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS 42.