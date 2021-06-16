Survey says: Birmingham home to best drivers in the US

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While traffic in Birmingham can sometimes be frustrating, one survey has named the Magic City as home to the best drivers in the country.

According to insurance quote company QuoteWizard, Birmingham was ranked as having the best drivers in the country. The list included the 35 best and worst cities for drivers and was compiled based on information on DUI rates, accidents, speeding tickets and other citations.

To compile the survey, QuoteWizard analyzed 2 million car insurance quotes from drivers in some of the largest cities in the U.S.

“Drivers in this Alabama city like to take it easy,” the survey stated. “Birmingham had fewer speeding tickets and driving citations than any other city. That safe-driving culture is also why the city ranks low in their numbers of DUIs and accidents. After all, when you’re in Birmingham, you take it slow and appreciate the magic of the ‘Magic City.'”

The survey ranked Birmingham’s car accident rate at number 70 in the country, its DUI rate at number 65, speeding at number 70 and citations also at number 70.

This year’s announcement marked a significant change from last year, when the city was ranked at number 29.

Birmingham was the only city in Alabama to make the list. Omaha, Nebraska was ranked the city with the worst drivers and had more DUIs than any other city.

The full report can be found here.