Survey: 63% of Alabama’s young adults do not know 6M Jews died in Holocaust, 9% believe Jews caused it

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A recent survey conducted by the Claims Conference revealed startling results regarding Millenials’ and Gen Z’s knowledge of the Holocaust.
The survey looked at all 50 states in the United States and asked those under the age of 40 questions the Claims Conference believes to be “basic Holocaust knowledge.”
Nationally, 63% of all respondents did not know that six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust and 36% believed the number was “two million or fewer.” 48% of those surveyed also could not name a single concentration camp or ghetto those held Jews hostage.
As for Alabama respondents:
- 50% could not name a concentration camp, death camp or ghetto
- 44% did not know what Auschwitz was
- 63% did not know six million Jews were killed, 30% believed it was two million or fewer
- 76% believe it’s important to continue teaching about the Holocaust
- 9% think the Jews caused the Holocaust
Wisconsin had the highest Holocaust awareness and Arkansas had the lowed, with 17% of Millenials and Gen Z meeting the criteria.
For more information on the survey or to see more results, click here.
