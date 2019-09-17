Birmingham area police departments offer support for Tuscaloosa PD following shooting death of officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Police departments across Alabama are offering support for the Tuscaloosa Police Department after one of their investigators was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday night.

Dornell Cousette was shot and killed Monday. Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said the Birmingham Police Department offers its full support to Tuscaloosa PD during this difficult time.

Smith, a native of Tuscaloosa whose brother works for the TPD, said he understands the pain of losing an officer in the line of duty. BPD Sgt. Wytasha Carter was shot and killed on the job in January. Smith said Tuscaloosa PD needs support from the community more than ever.

“Just support the officers in their daily routine. If you come across one just shake their hand, let them know that you’re with them,” Smith said. “Let them know that you support them. Send your thoughts, send your prayers, send your cards. What we received here in Birmingham was absolutely amazing.”

Smith said TPD will need each other to get through this difficult time.

“The Tuscaloosa Police Department is like a family. In any family you come together, you pull together and you work very hard,” he said. “You work through the emotions, through the planning, through the process of healing. And continuing to move the future forward because it still goes forward.”

It’s never a good feeling to wake up and hear that a servant has lost their life while on duty. My prayers go out to the Tuscaloosa Police Department and all law enforcement agencies as we mourn the loss of Officer Dornell Cousette. Please come together and pray for all first responders as we serve you. Posted by Sheriff Mark Pettway on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Other law enforcement agencies from across the state are offering support as well. On Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway held a press conference offering his condolences and encouraging the community to pray for TPD.