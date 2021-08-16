Surin of Thailand, a ‘Strip’ favorite, closes after 13 years in Tuscaloosa

Surin of Thailand has been in Tuscaloosa since 2008. The Strip staple is now closed. (Courtesy Surin Facebook page)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Another staple of “The Strip” in Tuscaloosa is gone.

Surin of Thailand, located across the street from the Shell gas station on University Boulevard, has closed for good, according to an announcement posted on its Facebook page Monday. The popular Thai restaurant had been open since 2008. No explanation was given over the decision to close shop.

“Surin of Thailand: Tuscaloosa is permanently closed,” a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page read. “Thank you everyone for your support.”

Surin’s end in Tuscaloosa marks the latest in a handful of notable Strip institutions that have closed this year. In February, Ruan Thai closed its doors. The house-turned-restaurant, located just up the street from Surin, had been open since 2006, but had been several different Thai restaurants since 1991.

On Aug. 1, Egan’s served its last drink. The bar had been a local favorite since 1979. A new bar is set to open in that space in the near future.

There are several Surin of Thailand locations across the Southeast. There are now seven Surin of Thailand restaurants still open, including two in Birmingham and one in Mountain Brook.