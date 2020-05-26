Supreme Court refuses case of condemned Alabama inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to consider the appeal of an Alabama death row inmate convicted in two slayings.
The justices rejected a legal challenge by 42-year-old Taurus Carroll without comment on Tuesday. Carroll already was serving time for a 1995 slaying when he was accused of killing a fellow inmate at St. Clair County prison in 2012. He was convicted and sentenced to death in the stabbing death of Michael Turner.
Carroll’s attorneys have argued that he is intellectually disabled after landing on his head after being thrown off a balcony as a child.
