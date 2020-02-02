Super Sunday is big for sports bars

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Alexandra Spink has a busy weekend ahead as a bartender at On Tap Sports Cafe. But she’s okay with that.

“I just really love the art of the drinks and then talking to people and actually communicating,” she said. “And it’s just so much more fun.”

Bartending is what Spink always wanted to do. And the busy nights, are the best nights.

“It gets crazy, but it is fun, so much fun,” she said.

Sunday marks her first time working during a Super Bowl – a day so busy, she’s working a double shift. And shifts aren’t the only things management had to adjust. Food prep also increases.

“We double our prep,” Jordan Scott, the restaurant’s training server, said. “Usually we have like three pans of ranch already panned up. We’ll probably have six to eight.”

But for Scott, it’s all worth it. Big games like the super bowl support the bar and the people who work in it.

“We’re probably expecting probably double our normal sales for a Sunday,” he said. “As a server, it means the world to me because that’s usually my big money days – usually can pay my rent in one day.”

And as a bonus, these nights can be be a lot of fun.

“A lot of people are like: which team are you going for?” Spink said. “I don’t really follow sports that much, so I just start screaming with whoever else is screaming, and they enjoy it, and it makes it work, so it’s all fun and games.”

For her it’s all about the customer.

“Whatever they like,” she said, “I like.”